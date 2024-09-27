NIA Secures Custody of ULFA (I) Member Linked to Guwahati IED Plot on I-Day

Girish Baruah an accused in the planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at multiple locations in Guwahati on Independence Day, has been remanded to six days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody by a Special NIA Court.
Baruah, a suspected member of the banned outfit ULFA (I), was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday, following a raid by an NIA team dispatched from Assam.
Baruah, who had been living with his family in the Jigani Industrial Area near Anekal, Karnataka, under the alias "Gautam," was apprehended after authorities received a tip-off.
He had reportedly fled Guwahati after planting the IEDs and subsequently relocated to Bengaluru, where he assumed a new identity and worked as a security guard. It is believed that Baruah managed to procure fake documents to support his false identity.
Earlier, a case against Baruah was registered at the Lakhimpur police station on August 16. He was produced before a special NIA court today, which granted the NIA custody for further interrogation and investigation. The NIA is expected to present Baruah before a local court in Bengaluru before transferring him to Assam.
The arrest has heightened security measures in Bengaluru, with authorities instructing intelligence agencies to closely monitor the activities of suspicious individuals and wanted persons across the city. The investigation into Baruah’s involvement in the IED planting case continues, as the NIA works to uncover more details about the plot and his connections with ULFA (I).