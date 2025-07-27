No Aid, No Apology: Assam Actress Faces Heat Over Hit-and-Run Allegations

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been accused in a serious hit-and-run case after allegedly ramming her speeding vehicle into a youth around midnight between Friday and Saturday in Guwahati’s Dakhingaon area. The victim, Samiul Haque, is now battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Advertisment

The incident took place around midnight when Nandini Kashyap, reportedly driving at over 120 km/h, hit Samiul, who was working with a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) team repairing street lights. Eyewitnesses say the actress did not stop to help the injured youth and immediately fled the scene.

Fellow workers of Samiul chased the vehicle and later traced it to an apartment complex in Kahilipara, where Kashyap allegedly attempted to hide her car. A heated confrontation followed, during which the actress reportedly assaulted a bystander who was filming the incident.

According to the victim’s family, Samiul suffered severe head injuries, multiple fractures in both legs, and broken bones in his thigh and arm. Doctors at GMCH have declared his condition critical, and have advised that he be shifted to Patna for advanced treatment.

According to family members, including Samiul’s mother and maternal uncle, Nandini Kashyap had initially assured them she would cover his medical expenses. However, they claim she later withdrew that promise, informing them yesterday that she would no longer take responsibility for the costs. Despite the severity of the incident, the family alleges that the actress has not made any effort to inquire about Samiul’s condition since the accident.

The case has ignited outrage on social media, with many demanding the immediate arrest of Nandini Kashyap. The actress had recently garnered praise for her performance in the Assamese film Rudra, further fueling public backlash over the alleged hit-and-run.

As of now, no formal arrest has been made. Guwahati Police have launched an investigation, and the hit-and-run charges are likely to lead to legal consequences for the actress if proven guilty.

The victim’s family has demanded strict action and accountability, alleging that both negligence and privilege are at play.

Also Read: Six Dead, Several Injured in Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar