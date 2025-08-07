“No Floods, No Headlines”: Jayanta Malla Slams Media Apathy Over Clean Guwahati

In a scathing and sarcastic takedown of media silence over Guwahati’s remarkable leap in the national cleanliness rankings, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah minced no words. “We politicians are immune to both praise and abuse,” he began, addressing a packed gathering at the ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Thursday.

Guwahati, which once languished at rank 402, has now secured the 44th position in the Swachh Survekshan, the national cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. But the milestone, according to the Minister, has gone largely unnoticed in the media.

“If it were floods, you would see a media frenzy. But when it’s good news, no one bats an eyelid,” he said sharply. “So since no one is willing to blow our trumpet, we’re doing it ourselves.”

Baruah credited the city’s sanitation workers and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) staff for the achievement. “It would’ve been nice if someone acknowledged the people who made this possible,” he added.

Turning his attention to recurring flood woes, Baruah didn’t hold back on blaming public apathy and illegal encroachments.

“People demand a flood-free Guwahati but their own compound walls and illegal structures are encroaching on the Bharalu river. And yet, these are the very people who lecture on Facebook,” he said, taking a direct dig at what he called the city’s “armchair critics.”

He claimed that no natural river flows freely anymore in Guwahati, citing historic planning blunders and years of negligence. “Even the Bharalu has been strangled. There’s no water flowing into it anymore.”

Attended a vibrant ceremony this morning marking the third anniversary of the present Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Council.



During the event we launched the ‘Sikun Guwahati’ cleanliness campaign and the unveiling of a commemorative journal highlighting GMC’s achievements… pic.twitter.com/sqWFr4szcL — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) August 7, 2025

A Masterplan in the Works – “You May Not Like It”

In what appeared to be a warning to encroachers and violators, the Minister announced that a comprehensive masterplan is being prepared to address the city’s systemic flood and drainage issues.

“Strict measures will follow. Some people won’t like it. But disliking me won’t help,” he said. “The system has its flaws, but we must still move forward from 44 to higher ranks.”

“Advice to the Media: Cover Those Who Keep Guwahati Clean”

In an unusually blunt media critique, Baruah offered a suggestion to news outlets: “Instead of running stories about who ran away with whose wife, why not interview the people working day and night to keep Guwahati clean?”

He urged journalists to shift their focus from sensationalism to civic responsibility. “These workers deserve the spotlight, not just during disasters but also when they deliver success.”

Water Supply for Religious Events Now Free

In a move likely to be welcomed by many, Baruah also announced that free water supply will now be provided for all religious events in Guwahati. This initiative falls under the city’s broader Jal Jeevan Mission commitment.

'Sikun Guwahati’ Campaign Launched

The event also marked the official launch of the 'Sikun Guwahati' awareness campaign. The campaign aims to foster greater public involvement in city cleanliness and reinforce the message of shared responsibility.

Among those present at the event were Mayor Mrigen Sarania, West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, and several members of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.