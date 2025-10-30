No Government Remembrance, No Justice — AASU Condemns Neglect of October 30 Tragedy

Seventeen years after the devastating serial blasts that shook Assam on October 30, 2008, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday organised a tribute programme at Latasil playground in Guwahati under the theme “Sontorasbad Nipaat Jaok” (Down with Terrorism).

The memorial event saw AASU leaders, members, and citizens lighting candles in memory of those who lost their lives in the coordinated explosions carried out by the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

AASU Chief Adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya and President Utpal Sarma led the tribute and reiterated strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms. Speaking to media, Bhattacharjya said the organisation would continue to stand with the victims’ families and demand justice.

“Even after 17 years, justice remains elusive. The government must announce when the culprits will be punished. The families of those killed and injured deserve rehabilitation and proper medical care,” Bhattacharjya said.

AASU leaders also alleged that the state government has been attempting to erase the memory of the October 30 tragedy from public discourse. “By not observing any official remembrance, the government has shown indifference towards one of the darkest chapters in Assam’s history,” said an AASU representative.

The gathering ended with resounding slogans of “Sontorasbad Nipaat Jaok” as participants vowed to uphold peace and unity against terrorism.

On the sidelines of the event, Bhattacharjya also appealed to the public to support the upcoming film “Roi Roi Binale” — a dream project of late singer Zubeen Garg — and urged authorities to take action against those involved in defacing or removing posters of the film.

Also Read: Assam’s Black Day: Seventeen Years On, We Remember October 30, 2008