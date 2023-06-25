No Protests Against Delimitation In Assam, People Are Happy: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday outright ignored the ongoing protests against the delimitation process saying that he did not witness any protest.
Addressing reporters at the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “No one is protesting against the delimitation of constituencies. I do not see anyone protesting.”
Without taking names, CM Sarma said that only one person is protesting against the delimitation process adding that the person will not be winning the upcoming elections.
He said, “Only one person is protesting, however, that person will not be victorious in the upcoming elections.”
The CM highlighted that he has travelled to different parts of Assam and did not witness any protests from any local tribes. He said that people in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, where he had visited, are rejoicing the decision, so as everyone across the state.
The decision on delimitation is not taken based on anyone’s ethnic identity and those who are making such statements do not have the slightest idea about our constitution and our legislative framework, said CM Sarma taking a swipe at the opposition.
Without taking names again, the Assam CM told the reporters that it is up the media now to decide whom to portray as a leader and representative of the Ahom people and put forward their opinions to the masses.
“It is up you [the media] to decide who the leader of Ahom is. He should be left alone,” said CM Sarma without naming anybody in particular.
On the other hand, the CM also spoke on the unification of the opposition, saying that it mattered little to the ruling party. He said, “Even if the opposition comes together, as long as the indigenous people and the people of Indian origin stay together, we will never lose in the elections.”
It may be noted that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended an event at the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati where as a mark of recognition for the sacrifices made by ‘Loktantra Senanis’ during the period of Emergency, some of them were accorded a felicitation.
The state government has also transferred Rs 15,000 each to 91 ‘Senanis’ and their kins.
Addressing the gathering here in Guwahati, CM Sarma claimed that the Emergency of 1975 is the darkest chapter in India's history.
“It was a blatant assault on democracy, curbing fundamental rights and suppressing dissent. Let us never forget the importance of upholding freedom, liberty, and the power of the people,” said CM Sarma while felicitating the ‘Loktantra Senanis’.