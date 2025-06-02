No VIP Zone, No COVID Curbs: Assam’s Message Ahead of Ambubachi Mela

In anticipation of the highly revered Ambubachi Mela 2025, the Assam Tourism Department held a crucial meeting at its headquarters in Paltan Bazar to oversee and streamline preparations. The meeting saw the presence of Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, senior officials from the department, and representatives from the Doloi Samaj of Kamakhya Temple.

Following the meeting, Minister Dass addressed the media and announced that the Ambubachi Mela will commence on June 22 with Pravritti at 2:56 PM and conclude with Nivritti on June 26 at 3:00 AM. Like every year, the spiritual event is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad.

Emphasizing the religious significance of the event, Minister Dass urged devotees to experience the Ambubachi in a calm, spiritually focused environment, rather than treating it as a typical festival. The Assam government has allocated ₹4.55 crore for seamless management of the event.

To maintain cleanliness and order, devotees have been advised not to wear shoes or sandals inside the temple premises. Instead, they are encouraged to wear socks. Carpeted walkways and water arrangements will be made available from the lower gate to ensure the comfort of pilgrims.

As of now, four accommodation camps have been set up for devotees arriving from outside the state. Officials stated that more camps may be added depending on the footfall.

With no new COVID-19 SOPs currently in place by the Assam Government, authorities do not foresee any pandemic-related disruptions.

Importantly, the Doloi Samaj emphasized that Ambubachi is not just a mela but a ‘Maha Yog’, and called upon pilgrims to refrain from unruly behavior. All devotees have been urged to maintain decorum and actively cooperate with authorities.

The government has also made it clear that no VIP or VVIP privileges will be arranged during the mela, reaffirming its commitment to equality and spiritual discipline during the sacred event.

