Nongmeikapam Singh appointed as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh has been appointed as the senior most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court on Sunday.

He has been appointed after Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia relinquished the charge upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court (SC) of India.

A statement issued by the Government of India read, “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.”

The Centre notified the appointments of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as the judges of the Supreme Court on Saturday. The Supreme Court Collegium led by the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana on Friday recommended the elevation of Justices Dhulia and Pardiwala for appointment as judges of the top court to the Centre.

Also Read: Cyclone ‘Asani’ to Intensify in next 24 Hours: IMD