North East Leadership Awards Honour Dr Daisy Baishya

Dr Daisy Baishya Sajgotra, Director of the Transformation and Development Department, Assam, was among the honourees to be recognised by CMO Global at the North East Leadership Awards 2026, held at Vivanta Hotel in Guwahati on Thursday. Dr Sajgotra was awarded for her contributions to governance and development in the state.

The awards ceremony focused on women who have demonstrated professional excellence while contributing meaningfully to society, positioning them as role models across the Northeast.

Recognition For Governance, Public Service

Dr Daisy Baishya Sajgotra was honoured for her work in strengthening governance and advancing development initiatives in Assam. As Director of the Transformation and Development Department, she has played a key administrative role in state-level programmes.

The recognition highlighted her dual commitment to public service and social impact, acknowledging her efforts beyond formal administrative responsibilities.

Social Work And Personal Initiatives

Apart from her official role, Dr Baishya is actively engaged in charitable and community work. She contributes to NGOs, including Chetna Bharti, focusing on skill development and women empowerment initiatives.

An Army wife, she balances her professional responsibilities with family life while also managing “Daisy’s Kitchen,” a food blog featuring over 500 original recipes from global cuisines.

Her journey was presented at the awards ceremony as an example of modern women's leadership, reflecting the ability to combine governance, creativity and community engagement with equal commitment.