"Not a Single Accused Should Escape": Garima Garg and Palmee Pays Tribute at Sonapur

On a significant day marked by the filing of the chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg murder case, family members gathered at Sonapur’s Zubeen Kshetra to pay homage to the beloved singer.

Zubeen’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, along with Garima Garg, offered heartfelt tributes to “Goldie,” remembering his legacy and seeking justice for his untimely death.

Speaking to the media, Garima Saikia Garg expressed satisfaction over the pace and direction of the investigation, acknowledging the efforts of those involved.

“We are pleased with how the investigation has progressed. We thank every individual who has ensured that the probe moves forward in a systematic and transparent manner,” she said.

Garima stressed that the accused named in the chargesheet must face the full force of the law.

“The culprits have already been identified. No one responsible should be allowed to escape. The investigation must continue exactly in the manner people expect,” she added.

Reflecting on the gravity of the incident, Garima said it was unimaginable that anyone would even contemplate harming a person like Zubeen Garg.

“Who could ever think of committing such a crime against someone like him?” she said.

Amid ongoing discussions about legal procedures both in India and Singapore, Garima clarified that there is no question of seeking intervention outside the country, reiterating the family’s unwavering trust in the Assam Police.

“The legal systems of Singapore and India are entirely different. The Assam Police have already taken every necessary step. We have full faith and confidence in them. There is absolutely no need for us to go to Singapore,” she noted.