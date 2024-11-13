Not A Single Tree Will Be Cut In Dighalipukhuri: PWD Tells Court

Clarifying its stance regarding the cutting of trees in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri area, the Public Works Department (PWD) informed the court on Wednesday that not a single tree will be chopped.

The authorities’ earlier decision was met with fierce protests after which the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a change in plans for the construction of the flyover.

The PWD filed an affidavit with the court today informing that not a single tree will be felled in the area for the flyover construction, due to which alterations have been made to the blueprint.

According to the affidavit, one arm of the GNB Road flyover will branch out towards Lamb Road, and the other will continue towards Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati.

Additionally, a survey is being conducted based on the new plans, the PWD told the court. Meanwhile, a Haryana-based company had been given the contract for the relocation of the trees in Dighalipukhuri. However, those plans were stashed following protests led by citizens, the PWD said.