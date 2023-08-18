Noted Educationist Deven Dutta Passes Away Aged 81

A prominent educationist and the former Vice Principal of Cotton University, Deven Dutta passed away at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday.
An active public worker, Deven Dutta breathed his last at GMCH at around 12.10 am last night. According to initial reports, he was suffering from heart, kidney and lung-related ailments.
He had been admitted to GMCH on August 11 and was undergoing treatment.
Born on April 5, 1944 at Nazira in Sivasagar, Deven Dutta was residing in Guwahati's Sundarpur area. He had completed his post-graduation in English in the year 1965 and started his career as a professor of English in Cotton College.
In 2001, Deven Dutta was promoted to the position of Vice Principal of Cotton College. He went on to retire in 2002 and pursue his ambitions as a consumer rights activist.
As per reports, the last rites of the noted educationist will be performed at Nabagraha crematorium.