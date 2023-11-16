Notorious Fraudster Trapped By Dispur Police In Guwahati

Dispur Police in Guwahati on Thursday trapped a notorious fraudster involved in forging land documents.
Initial reports stated that the fraudster was arrested by police officials from Juripar in the Panjabari locality of Guwahati.
Involved in forgery and producing fake land-related documents, the accused fraudster was identified by officials as one Amjad Ali.
Officials said that he used to produce forged land registration documents in the name of deceased people. He was also accused of forging the signature of a deceased person named Ahidur Rahman.
After finding out about the fraud, the family members of Rahman filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station numbered 1158/23.
Based on the complaint, the police took action and arrested Amjad Ali today.
Further details are awaited.