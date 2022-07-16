Nurse in GNRC-North Ghy Hospital Commits Suicide, 3 Held

A nurse in GNRC hospital in North Guwahati committed suicide at the hospital premises on Thursday night. The nurse left a suicide note based on which the police on Saturday apprehended a doctor and two nurses.

The apprehended nurses have been identified as Nivedita Nath and Shehnaz Akhtar while the doctor has been identified as Shovna Rao.

It may be mentioned that the family of the victim has not yet registered any case against the incident. The hospital authority has informed the incident to the police after they registered a suo moto case and started the preliminary investigation.