Oil Painting Exhibition by Ranjan Choudhury in Guwahati on Feb 17 & 18

As a young boy, while his peers played outdoor games and reveled in the joys of youth, Ranjan found solace indoors, paintbrush in hand. The canvas was his sanctuary, and every stroke was a journey into a world filled with the color green. For him, green wasn't just a hue; it was a wellspring of hopefulness, responsibility, wealth, forgiveness, comfort, and boundless energy. In his words, it felt like 'home.'

Meet Ranjan Choudhury, a name that resonates with warmth and wisdom, a septuagenarian who defied the constraints of age and responsibilities to return to his true passion. As a young man, he enrolled in fine arts, his heart set on painting the landscapes that had always filled his mind.