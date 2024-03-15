On Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike Stir, Himanta Biswa Sarma Says...

An individual resembling Rahul Gandhi was spotted participating in a cricket match in Majuli, sparking widespread speculation. Reports suggested that the lookalike was actively engaged in cricketing activities, leading to confusion among spectators, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.
However, it was later revealed that the person in question was not Rahul Gandhi himself, asserted Sarma while addressing a press conference in Guwahati today.
"On January 22, rumors circulated claiming that Rahul Gandhi was present at a certain location, but these were debunked when it became known that he was elsewhere on January 23," said the Assam CM.
He further said that if the doppelganger hadn't been identified, it could have led to misunderstandings in Assam.
These developments initially went unnoticed by the media, but one outlet brought attention to the incident, labeling the individual as Rahul Gandhi's doppelganger, the CM added.
Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that the lookalike was reportedly in Assam from the 18 to the 23 of the month. On January 23, he traveled from Guwahati to Delhi, and then onward to Bhopal.
He said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma does not speak without facts. The body-double was kept in Majuli on January 22 and the next day he was sent away. If he was not a body-double of Rahul Gandhi then why did he have to leave Assam?"