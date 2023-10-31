Onions to be sold at Subsidized Rates at 12 Distribution Points in Guwahati, Check Deets

In order to provide relief to citizens, the sale of Onions at subsidized rates is being carried out through National Agricultural Co-Operative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) sale points.
Additionally, officers of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs (FPD&CA) are monitoring the prices of onions at various wholesale and retail markets.
As per the notification, the Deputy Director of the FPD&CA has directed the branch manager of the NAFED to sell Onion through mobile van/vendor at the Government fixed price during morning (8 am- 10 am) and evening (4 pm onwards) every alternate day at 12 distribution points in the city.
This comes after onion prices had shot up in Assam in post-Navratri, along with other parts of the country.
As per reports, onion prices in Guwahati range from Rs 45-60 per kg based on varieties.
The residents of Guwahati had a harrowing time due to the sudden rise of the onion amidst the Durga Puja festivities.
The retailers of Guwahati said that they had to buy the red onion at a rate of Rs 53-55 per kg and sell it at Rs 60 per kg today.
“We had to buy the white onions at a rate of Rs 42-47 per kg and sell them for Rs 45-50 per kg,” they said.
Wholesalers, on the other hand, said that they import onions from Bengaluru, Nasik, Patna, and Rajasthan, which have hiked onion prices recently.
They said that the price of onions increased by 25-50 percent in the national capital region.
“The hike in the price of onions is up to Rs 1,500 per quintal, and there is no likelihood of a fall in prices till December, when new crops will be available in the market,” one of the wholesalers in Guwahati stated.