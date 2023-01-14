Guwahati: Parimal Suklabaidya Inaugurates Retail Fish Outlet in Rupnagar

Assam Fishery Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday inaugurated the retail fish selling outlet of FISHFED in Rupnagar in Guwahati on the occasion of Magh Bihu.

Inaugurating the retail outlet, the minister said that the markets are filled with fish coming from outside. He urged people to buy local fish.

“Inaugurated the retail fish selling outlet of FISHFED today in Rupnagar, Guwahati on the occasion of Magh Bihu. Cooperative societies registered under FISHFED will be selling fish this time across Assam,” the minister tweeted.

“Our department is committed to boost local fish production & we are moving aggressively in this path under the guidance of HCM

@himantabiswa,” he added.

Meanwhile, markets are crowded with people to buy fish and meat to celebrate ‘uruka’, the day of feasting.

It's a tradition for the Assamese to buy fish for uruka and markets are filled with various types of fish with different price range starting from Rs. 400-500 and soar as high as Rs. 35000-40000.

Fish like Chital, Barali, Bhokua in the Uzanbazaar fish market ranges from Rs. 600- Rs. 36,000.

Moreover, the fish will be sold in 20% discount at Fishfed in Rupnagar compared to other markets. 2500 kilograms of fish have been brought at Rupnagar fishfed and the productions of fish are local. 5000 kgs of fishes will be sold in the markets from the fishfed.

Magh or Bhogali Bihu is the harvest festival celebrated by the Assamese in the month of Magh, which falls in mid-January. It is celebrated with the community feasts after the annual harvest.

The night before Magh Bihu is called uruka, a night of feasts.

People make bhelaghars in the paddy fields and prepare various dishes and arrange the feasting in the bhelaghars. Pithas and laroos are being made across the state during the festival to celebrate the festival. The bhelaghars are generally made in the villages but now-a-days people also made bhelaghars in the city and readymade bhelaghars are also being sold in the market.