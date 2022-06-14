Parts of Guwahati Submerged Under Water, 4 Dead in Landslides

Incessant rainfall in Guwahati since Monday evening has triggered landslides in several places and has also inundated many parts of the city.

Several areas in the city including Dr. B. Baruah Road, RG Baruah Road, Nabin Nagar, etc. have been submerged under water causing severe inconvenience to the commuters.

Meanwhile, bodies of all four persons who were trapped inside their house after a massive landslide at Boragaon in Nijarapara have been rescued.

According to reports, a house at Boragaon was completely destroyed after mudslide from the hills. Four persons were trapped inside the house.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) and the police have been carrying out relentless rescue operations since this morning. According to the police, all four persons were construction workers who were staying at the house.