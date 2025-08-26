“Patient Complaints Will Get Special Attention,” New GMCH Supdt Assures

Dr. Devajit Choudhury has officially assumed charge as the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday. Addressing the media and hospital staff, Dr. Choudhury highlighted several key priorities aimed at improving hospital administration and patient care.

Acknowledging challenges within inter-departmental coordination and concerns regarding staff conduct, he promised to take gradual steps to address these issues. “I cannot transform GMCH into a Taj Mahal overnight, but we will gradually implement measures to enhance cleanliness and inter-departmental efficiency,” he said.

Dr. Choudhury also assured special attention to recent patient complaints and outlined plans to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms. The hospital will increase the number of helpline numbers and help desks, and a dedicated WhatsApp number will be launched for patients and staff to report complaints directly.

To improve healthcare delivery, the hospital is conducting interviews to recruit additional nurses, while several special committees will be formed to oversee various responsibilities and ensure effective administration.

Regarding the recent NICU incident, Dr. Choudhury stated that an expert committee is currently investigating the matter, recording statements from multiple individuals. The committee is expected to submit its findings by next two to three days.

