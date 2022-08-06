Patient Goes Missing from GMCH

In a sensational incident, a patient has reportedly gone missing from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The patient has been identified as Dilip Das, a resident of Rongamati in Assam’s Dergaon.

According to sources, the patient was admitted at the casualty ward of the hospital on the night of August 1 (Monday). The patient was undergoing treatment for an injury in his right leg after alleged physically assault on him at his native place in Dergaon.

According to the superintendent of GMCH, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, the patient had been discharged against medical advice on August 3 (Wednesday).

Sarma said, “The patient did not want to undergo treatment and constantly urged his family members to go home. His son and wife were his attendees at the hospital. On Wednesday, the patient was discharged against medical advice. He has been missing since that day.”

“We have lodged a police complaint. We have also checked the CCTV footages in which the person was seen walking in the corridors of the hospital,” Sarma further added.