Guwahati Top Stories

Pijush Hazarika Distributes Job Offers to 233 NE Skill Development Trainees

Of the 233 recipients, 114 belong to the Scheduled Castes and have received free vocational training through the Directorate for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.

PratidinTime News Desk
233 youths trained under the North-East Skill Development Centre received formal job offer letters at a ceremony held in Guwahati on Friday. The trainees were trained under the Assam Skill Development Mission, with a special focus on the Scheduled Caste communities.

The event was attended by Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment and Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, who personally handed over the offer letters to the newly placed candidates. Minister of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Prashanta Phukan, was also present on the occasion.

Of the 233 recipients, 114 belong to the Scheduled Castes and have received free vocational training through the Directorate for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. The initiative, facilitated by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, covered a range of industry-relevant trades.

Notably, 54 of these trained individuals have landed overseas job offers, while the remaining candidates have secured positions in reputed organizations across India.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hazarika lauded the efforts of the trainees and urged them to make the most of the opportunities provided. Hazarika stressed the growing importance of skill-based education in the current job market and reiterated that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma have been strong advocates of vocational training as a means of empowerment.

Looking ahead, the minister announced that skill development training for another batch of 240 students from Scheduled Caste communities has been sanctioned for the 2025–26 financial year.

