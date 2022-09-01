Pijush Hazarika Pays a Sudden Visit to a Rehabilitation Centre in Guwahati

Assam Minister on Thursday Pijush Hazarika visited Peace Wellness Foundation, a rehabilitation centre near Gauhati Commerce College in Guwahati.

The numbers of rehabilitation centres have increased in the city but it doesn’t have enough facilities to treat the victims of drugs.

The Peace Wellness Foundation is one such centre in which there is not enough facilities to treat the addicted patients. The minister was surprised to see the rehab centre in such a way during his sudden visit.

There are 60 drugs addicted persons in only 4 rooms in the rehab centre. The minister also scolded the owner of Peace Wellness Foundation, Silajit Chakraborty for keeping the persons in such a indiscipline manner.

The minister said that he will conduct a meeting on Saturday with the owners of rehabilitation centres of Guwahati.