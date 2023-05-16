PM Modi Wants NE To Be Engine Of India: Sarbananda Sonowal At Rozgar Mela

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisages the Northeast as the engine of the country.
The Union minister, who is in Guwahati, was speaking at the Rozgar Mela where Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to 71,000 newly inducted recruits today.
Sarbananda Sonowal said, “There is a purpose behind every program that the government undertakes and the purpose of this particular program is to serve the country.”
He went on saying, “Every northeastern state has seen tremendous progress in the last nine years. On the economic front, India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world.”
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision that the Northeast should become the engine of propel the country forward. He has fulfilled his promises to the youth in terms of providing employment,” added Sonowal.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits today via video conferencing as part of Rozgar Mela, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office stated.
The Rozgar Mela was held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative, the release said.
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, the release said.
The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.
Last year in October, PM Modi had launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.