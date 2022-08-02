Police Crackdown on Protesting Students of GU, Several Injured

Situation turns violent in Assam’s Gauhati University (GU) after the police tried to crack down on protesting students of the university on Tuesday.

According to reports, the students of the university staged massive demonstrations in the university campus today in regard to the results of the degree fifth semester examinations that were declared on July 29. The students have alleged that there are various anomalies in the results and hence staged peaceful protest against the issue.

However, the protest turned volatile after the police tried to stop the protesting students by forcefully pushing them one by one into a bus and trying to take them to the police station.

Many protesting students including Hemen Kalita, the president of the Post-Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of the university have been arrested by the police.

On the other hand, many students including the general secretary and the president of the students’ union have been injured in the incident.

A girl student who was injured has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, students of the university have condemned the incident. They have demanded an answer from the university authority on the atrocities by the police on the protesters.

The General Secretary of GU, Biki Sarma said, “The Jalukbari Police and the authorities of the university tried to break down a peaceful protest that was organised by over 500 students against the alleged anomalies of the fifth semester results. We condemn the grievous action by the police on the students. We want justice and we will protest until our demands are heard.”