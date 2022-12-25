Police Working Hard to Reduce Crime Rate: Assam CM

Amid increasing crime rates in Assam, state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state police have been working very hard to nab criminals and safeguard citizens of the state.

Speaking to media persons, the Assam chief minister said, “In view of the rise in crimes in the city, the state police is being alerted and they are keeping strict vigil on criminals. The police is working really hard since last one week. I’m sure we will get good results of the hard work.”

Speaking about the recent robberies and thefts in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The police have recovered 10 motorcycles till now. Usually drug addicts get involved into petty crimes. I think the police need to solve smaller problems before dealing with the bigger problems of the state.”

He further said that police patrolling has to be geared up to reach remotest corners.

Speaking on rate of accidents, CM Sarma said, “Number of accidents has reduced this month. But it has not reduced as I had expected. We will try our best to reduce accidents in the coming year.”

The chief minister further said, “Police should not act in front of cameras. They must be serious and keep their stand.”

CM Sarma also said that the police have been conducting operations against drunk drivers across the state.