PPFA Acknowledges Assamese Society on CAA Understanding

In light of recent provocative statements from certain intellectuals, journalists, and political analysts, the Patriotic People's Front Assam (PPFA) has lauded the mainstream Assamese society for maintaining rational views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.
The PPFA calls upon both the governments in New Delhi and Dispur to reassure the people of Assam that the CAA deadline of December 31, 2014, will not be extended further. Additionally, they urge the central government to continue its efforts with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, to address religious persecution against minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians.
Following the notification of the CAA, numerous individuals and organizations in Assam have made 'revolutionary statements' against the CAA rules and called for its repeal. Some have even approached the Supreme Court, claiming it to be unconstitutional.
While acknowledging the importance of the Supreme Court's verdict, the PPFA questions whether a court in India can repeal an act passed by both houses of Parliament and signed by the President. They reference the case of the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act 1983, which was struck down by the apex court in 2005. However, they emphasize the significant differences between the IMDT Act and the CAA, particularly the former's exclusivity to Assam.
The PPFA emphasizes the importance of government machineries providing all relevant information regarding the CAA rules to address public anxieties. They also call upon a group of Guwahati-based editor-journalists who previously rejected the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 to clarify their stance on the CAA in light of recent social media discussions.