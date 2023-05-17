Pratidin Family Remembers Parag Kumar Das On His Death Anniversary

Parag Kumar Das, who was born on February 24, 1961, was assassinated in broad daylight in Guwahati on May 17, 1996. He was serving as the editor of Asomiya Pratidin daily at the time.

Parag Kumar Das was known for his fearless and honest journalism. Pratidin family has observed the day over the last 27 years and has paid respects and reverence to his fearless spirit.