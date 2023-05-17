Pratidin Family Remembers Parag Kumar Das On His Death Anniversary

On the occasion of 27th death anniversary of Parag Kumar Das, a small memorial service was organized at the office premises of Asomiya Partidin, Sadin Building in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Wednesday.
Parag Kumar Das, who was born on February 24, 1961, was assassinated in broad daylight in Guwahati on May 17, 1996. He was serving as the editor of Asomiya Pratidin daily at the time.
Parag Kumar Das was known for his fearless and honest journalism. Pratidin family has observed the day over the last 27 years and has paid respects and reverence to his fearless spirit.
On the occasion today, a ceremonial lamp was lit by noted academician and former Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, Mrinalini Goswami in front of a portrait of Parag Kumar Das with Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin spoke a few words.
This was followed by the employees of Asomiya Pratidin daily led by Senior Assistant Editor Manasi Bayan Goswami paying their respects. They were joined by employees of the digital wing of Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time who laid flowers in front of the portrait as a mark of respect.
It may be noted that the day is observed around the state where people pay their respects to the fearless spirit of the journalist. Memorial services have been organized on the occasion in various parts of Assam.