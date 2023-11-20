Guwahati News

Pratidin Time Joins Hands With UNICEF For A Unique Initiative On World Children's Day

The children highlighted the issues faced in their respective regions due to flooding, a direct outcome of climate change.
Pratidin Time

On the occasion of World Children's Day on November 20, for the first time in Assamese media landscape, Pratidin Time joined hands with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for a unique initiative.

A group of seven children took over Pratidin Time, a popular regional news channel based in Guwahati, Assam to co-host a show along with the channel's political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar and Pratidin Time Managing Director Smitakshi B Goswami.

The school-going children from those regions across Assam that are severely affected by floods engaged in meaningful discussions over the burning issue of 'Climate Change' and it's global impacts.

The children highlighted the issues faced in their respective regions due to flooding, a direct outcome of climate change.

