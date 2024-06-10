Pratidin Time Journalist Attacked by Alleged Drug Peddlers in Guwahati's Maligaon
In a disturbing incident, a journalist from Pratidin Time was reportedly assaulted by a group of alleged drug peddlers while attempting to capture their images on a mobile phone for overspeeding at Rail Gate in Maligaon, Guwahati, on Sunday night.
The altercation unfolded when an Alto vehicle, bearing registration number MZ 01U 5664, caused a commotion in the area, prompting concern among locals around 9:30 pm. The journalist, along with bystanders, attempted to photograph the vehicle, which had halted near the Maligaon railway gate.
According to sources, three individuals, including the driver identified as Faridul Islam and two women, were inside the vehicle. The group purportedly exited the car and attempted to wrestle the journalist's phone away while he was photographing them. Subsequently, they allegedly physically assaulted the journalist before fleeing the scene.
Jalukbari Police responded swiftly to the journalist's report, arriving at the location shortly after being informed. However, the two women involved managed to escape when law enforcement raided the vehicle.
Local residents speculated that the group's nocturnal presence was linked to drug supply activities. Notably, the driver, Faridul Islam, had been apprehended by Jalukbari police a few days prior in possession of drugs during a raid. Subsequently, a significant quantity of drugs was seized from Faridul's possession by the police.
The incident underscores the dangers journalists face while performing their duties, especially in situations involving criminal elements. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and apprehend the perpetrators to ensure justice is served.