Preity Zinta Highlights Maligaon Traffic On Guwahati Visit

The traffic congestion in Guwahati’s Maligaon area is just short of earning a legendary status and will take up at least an hour of your time to traverse a patch of about three kilometers of road. While locals and those who have to pass through the stretch on a daily basis have complained about it, rarely has the issue been taken up by the society’s elite.
Earlier scheduled to be ready and operable by this Bihu, that is April 2023, the date of completion has been pushed back by another few months to around Durga Puja this year. The problems of the general masses have so far not been strengthened by the voices of those deemed more important in society.
However, that changed when Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who landed in Guwahati to visit the Kamakhya temple, was left stranded in a traffic jam for over two hours.
On Saturday, the star of the yesteryears, Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share that she had visited the much-revered Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. “One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit d famous Kamakhya Devi temple.Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night,it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm,” she wrote.
She further asked people to visit the temple if they happen to be in Guwahati. In a further tweet she wrote, “These moments of stillness & gratitude make up for all the chaos & judgement around & for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later Jai Ma Kamakhya - Jai Mata Di.”
However, upon being poked by a user on the platform about her encounter with the traffic menace in the area, the actress spilled the beans on the situation. Preity Zinta narrated how it took her two hours to reach the temple and then another two hours to return.
She wrote, “Traffic was terrible. Took us 2 hours to the temple & 2 hours back then another hour to the stadium for the game.” The Bollywood actress also mentioned that she attended the second of the two IPL matches that was hosted in Guwahati for the first time ever. However, she was also late to the game thanks to the traffic. “I missed half the game but no complaints. I made the trip for the temple. Game was incidental,” wrote Preity Zinta.
Earlier, Pratidin Time had reported quoting sources from the Public Works Department (PWD) that the time period for completion of the mega project had been extended and the flyover will now be made operational around the time of Durga Puja, this year.