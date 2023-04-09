Preity Zinta Highlights Maligaon Traffic On Guwahati Visit

The traffic congestion in Guwahati’s Maligaon area is just short of earning a legendary status and will take up at least an hour of your time to traverse a patch of about three kilometers of road. While locals and those who have to pass through the stretch on a daily basis have complained about it, rarely has the issue been taken up by the society’s elite.

Earlier scheduled to be ready and operable by this Bihu, that is April 2023, the date of completion has been pushed back by another few months to around Durga Puja this year. The problems of the general masses have so far not been strengthened by the voices of those deemed more important in society.

However, that changed when Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who landed in Guwahati to visit the Kamakhya temple, was left stranded in a traffic jam for over two hours.

On Saturday, the star of the yesteryears, Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share that she had visited the much-revered Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. “One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit d famous Kamakhya Devi temple.Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night,it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm,” she wrote.

She further asked people to visit the temple if they happen to be in Guwahati. In a further tweet she wrote, “These moments of stillness & gratitude make up for all the chaos & judgement around & for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later Jai Ma Kamakhya - Jai Mata Di.”