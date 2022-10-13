Prez Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Supercomputer Facility at IIT-G

President of India Droupadi Murmu, who is on her two-day visit to Assam, inaugurated Supercomputer facility Param-Kamrupa and laboratory for the design and development of high power microwave component at IIT Guwahati on Thursday.

During the inauguration ceremony, President Murmu said, IIT Guwahati has made the region and nation proud with its achievements in the national and international arena within a short span of its existence.

To make the country Atma-nirbhar, President Murmu urged the institute to encourage innovations, work towards indigenization in cutting edge technologies and provide skill development avenues.

Meanwhile, she also inaugurated the Medical College and hospital in Dhubri and laid the foundation stones for two Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Dibrugarh.