Price of Necessary Items Low in Guwahati Compared to Other Cities: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

At the budget assembly session on Thursday, state Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ranjeet Kumar Dass highlighted the significant price difference between essential items in Guwahati compared to other cities.

In particular, the minister pointed out that the price of mustard oil in Guwahati is much lower than in several other cities in the country.

The minister’s statement comes as a relief for the people of Guwahati, who have been struggling with rising prices of essential items in recent months. The statement suggests that the government is taking steps to ensure that essential items remain affordable for all sections of society.

According to the minister, the price of Mustard Oil in Guwahati is significantly lower than in other cities due to the government's efforts to keep the retail price low.

Further, the minister spoke about the gap in retail prices of other essential items like potato, diesel etc. in Guwahati and other cities and stressed the need for the government to take measures to ensure that the prices remain stable and affordable for the common people.

The minister’s statement has been welcomed by the people of Guwahati, who have been grappling with high inflation and rising prices of essential items. The government's efforts to keep the retail price of Mustard Oil low in Guwahati is expected to provide relief to the common people and help them cope with the current economic situation.

Overall, the Minister's statement highlights the government's commitment to ensuring that essential items remain affordable for all sections of society, and it is a step in the right direction to address the rising prices of essential items in the country.