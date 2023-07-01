Prices of Milk Hiked by Rs 5 in Guwahati

Prices of milk have once again been increased in Guwahati. This decision has been taken by the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association.
Prices of milk per litre has been increased by Rs 5, reports said on Saturday. With this hike, per litre milk will be sold at Rs 58 starting today, instead of the earlier rate of Rs 53.
The hike in the rates of milk comes as the rates of fodder for the cows have also seen a spike recently, claims the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association.
With this, the price in which wholesale suppliers have to buy milk now from dairy farmers is Rs 58.60 per litre. The wholesale suppliers are denying purchasing milk due to such price hike.
On the other hand, the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association has claimed that if the wholesale suppliers do not buy their milk, they would start selling the milk to consumers directly.