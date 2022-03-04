GMC Asks Pvt Hospitals To Submit Occupancy Certificates Again

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday served notices to private hospitals in Guwahati asking them to submit occupancy certificates.

Asking all private hospitals in the city to submit occupancy certificates, the GMC gave a time period of seven days for the same.

Notably, this is the third time that the GMC has issued notices to private hospitals in the city. In October, last year, the municipal body had ordered 61 private hospitals to submit occupancy certificates.

The local government body in the notification had mentioned that reason for notifying the hospitals and nursing homes was "record keeping" and "further verification purposes".

After the first notice, 30 hospitals had submitted the certificates to GMC. Reportedly, many healthcare establishments do not have the required occupancy certificates.

Following the issuance of the second notice, a further 16 healthcare institutions submitted the certificates.

Meanwhile, 15 other hospitals were yet to respond to the notice compelling the GMC to issue the third notice in that regard.