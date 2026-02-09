Prohibitory Orders Imposed for HSLC, HS Exams Around Guwahati Exam Centres

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, restricting public movement within a 100-metre radius of examination centres during the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2026 and the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination, 2026, to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of the exams.

According to an official order issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, the Assam government, through the Department of School Education, will conduct the HSLC Examination from February 10 to February 27, 2026, while the Higher Secondary Final Examination will be held from February 11 to March 16, 2026.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I and Division-II, has scheduled both examinations in two daily sessions. The HSLC exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning session and from 1 pm to 4 pm. The HS examinations will follow a similar pattern, with the afternoon session running from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The order noted that the government is keen to ensure that the examinations are held strictly on merit, without any scope for malpractice. It referred to past instances where unscrupulous elements allegedly attempted to use mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube, dependent on internet connectivity, to engage in unfair practices. There have also been instances of outsiders attempting to interfere with the examination process.

Citing concerns that any lapse could undermine the credibility of the examinations and potentially create law and order issues affecting public safety, the authorities stated that it was necessary to plug all possible loopholes during examination hours.

Accordingly, the order prohibits the entry of any person other than authorised candidates and officials within a 100-metre radius of examination centres on examination days. However, certain categories of individuals have been exempted from the restriction. These include candidates possessing valid admit cards, officials involved in the conduct of examinations, such as heads of institutions, centre in-charges, supervising officers, invigilators, and Grade III and Grade IV staff, police personnel on examination duty, and authorised officers of the district administration, government, inspectors of schools, and officials of ASSEB.

The prohibitory order will remain in force on the dates and during the hours fixed for the conduct of both the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations. The police have warned that violation of the order will invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.