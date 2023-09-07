Protest At Gauhati University Demanding Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

The professors and non-teaching faculties of the Gauhati University (GU) on Thursday staged a protest, organized by the GU Teacher’s Association demanding the cancellation of the National Pension Scheme (NPS).
The employees have made demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) arguing that the NPS poses a significant burden on the employees.
Vowing to persist until the demands are met, the protestors voiced their determination to continue the protest.
Notably, this demonstration featured widespread participation, including professors and staff from various departments of the university.
Earlier on September 5, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu responded to the ongoing protests by teachers, asking both the Central and State Governments to scrap the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and bring back the old scheme.
The minister emphasized the need for a discussion to address the issue.
He expressed concerns about individuals becoming overly entrenched in the movement, warning of potential agitation among them.
Further, the minister also suggested political influence from the opposition in the teachers' movement. He reacted to the threats to oust the BJP and said that these stemmed from ego-driven motivations.