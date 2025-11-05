Rajen Gohain, Ex. Union Minister And Senior BJP Leader Joins AJP Today

At last,Rajen Gohain has joined AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) today in Guwahati. Mr. Gohain, once a stawart of BJP and Ex. Union Minister resigned from the ruling party on 9th October.

Gohain joined AJP with other supporters at the PWD auditorium in Guwahati today. Rajen Gohain joined AJP in the presence of party seinor leaders including president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Chitta Basumotary, Jagadish Bhuyan etc.

After formally joining the AJP, Gohain commented that he will perform his duties judiciously, which, as he said, he does wherever he is.

The four-time Nagaon MP expressed deep dissatisfaction with BJP's current leadership and direction in Assam.

Gohain, a former BJP state president and Minister of State for Railways during the first term of the Modi government in 2016, submitted his resignation at the party headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan.

Speaking to the media after resigning, he said, “I have been patient for a long time. But it's highly dissatisfying. We did not join this party to watch people’s faces. We came here to see the ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. Now the party has gone into someone else’s hands. Only a regional party can serve Assam’s interests. Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary is now the core of the regional party. Will take a decision soon.”

There have been lot of speculation about Gohain's joining other political parties after he resigned from BJP and finally he joined AJP.

Also Read: “BJP Has Become the Main Enemy of Assamese”: Rajen Gohain After Stepping Down