Rajesh Bajaj Detained as CBI Raids Home, Office in Guwahati

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday detained controversial businessman Rajesh Bajaj after conducting hours-long raids at his residence and business premises in Guwahati in connection with an alleged multi-crore loan default involving Bank of Baroda.

Sources said the CBI team, which arrived from Kolkata, took Bajaj into custody after extensive questioning. The action is linked to a case registered by Bank of Baroda in 2025, accusing Bajaj of failing to repay loans taken in the name of his company.

The FIR was filed at the CBI’s Kolkata office, following which the central agency initiated the searches in Assam. The loans were allegedly availed under North East Plantation and Commercial Private Limited, a firm associated with Rajesh Bajaj.

According to investigators, Bajaj had taken loans worth several crores of rupees from Bank of Baroda but failed to repay them, an allegation similar to those levelled against him earlier in the Apex Bank scam, which is already under investigation.

As part of Tuesday’s operation, the CBI carried out simultaneous raids at Bajaj’s residence and the company’s office on Zoo Road in Guwahati. Bajaj’s brother, Kishore Bajaj, was also present during the raid at the company office, sources added.

During the searches, the CBI reportedly recovered a large number of documents believed to be linked to the financial transactions under scrutiny. Investigators also seized a large red bag, suspected to contain cash, though the agency has not officially confirmed its contents.

So far, the CBI has not released any official statement regarding the detention, the seized materials, or the next course of action. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

