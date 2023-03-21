Rani Mukherjee Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon to seek blessings on her 45th birthday.

Amid tight security, she headed towards the temple situated atop Nilachal Hills along with her family and offered specials prayers for Maa Kamakhya.

Rani’s latest emotional drama ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ released in the theaters on Friday (March 17) amid positive reviews. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. It is inspired from a true story of a mom, who fought against a country, to get back the custody of her children.

Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

The actor will also be releasing a memoir later this year in which she will delve into her 25 years into the film industry and more.