Real-Life Thriller in Guwahati: Kidnapped Child Outsmarts Masked Goons

It could have been the plot of a suspense thriller, but it happened in real life on the streets of Guwahati. A 12-year-old schoolboy, a Class V student from Lachit Nagar Primary School, lived through a nightmare and fought back with a calm mind and the courage of a true hero.

Advertisment

The day started like any other. Schoolbag on his shoulders, the young boy was on his way to school near Ulubari. Suddenly, a sleek black car screeched to a halt. Before he could react, two masked men jumped out, dragged him inside, and sped away.

What followed could have been straight out of a Bollywood crime drama. The car raced towards Maligaon, and the boy was taken to a house near the iconic Kamakhya temple. Inside, the kidnappers tied his hands, assaulted him with sticks, tore his shirt, and threatened to mutilate him. They pressed a chemical-laced cloth to his nose, making him unconscious — just like the chilling villain scenes in films.

“When I woke up, my hands were tied behind me,” the boy later told the media. “They threatened to cut off my hands, legs and eyes. They even tried to stab me, but then one of them got a phone call. I stayed calm, didn’t panic, and slowly managed to free my hands. I took my school bag and escaped through a window.”

The nightmare did not end there. “When I ran, one of them chased me. I picked up a stone and threw it at him with all my strength. It hit his chest and he fell back. That gave me enough time to run,” the boy said. “I walked straight to the Paltan Bazar police station. I knew I had to stay calm to survive.”

His composure stunned many. Even in captivity, the 12-year-old never broke down. He thought clearly, observed his captors, and waited for the perfect moment to strike back.

His aunt, still shaken by the incident, recalled her fear. “When he didn’t return from school, I feared the worst,” she said. “I called his teachers, and they told me he hadn’t attended classes that day. That’s when I panicked and went to the police. But my nephew proved smarter and braver than the criminals. He is our little hero.”

The family, originally from Baksa, has lived in Guwahati for over a decade. The boy’s biological parents do not stay with him; he has been raised by his maternal aunt, who proudly calls him her son.

Police have registered a case at Paltan Bazar police station and launched a manhunt for the abductors. But for now, the city is saluting the courage of its newest young warrior — the boy who turned a kidnapping into a real-life Bollywood thriller.

Also Read: Is GMCH Becoming a Death Trap? Chandrapur Girl’s Ordeal Raises Alarming Question