Renovation of Rabindra Bhawan to be Completed Within 4 Years: Bimal Borah

Assam Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah on Saturday said that the renovation work for Rabindra Bhawan, located at Ambari in Guwahati, will be completed within four years.
Addressing a press conference at Rabindra Bhawan, Borah said, “We have constituted a committee and the renovation work will begin within a year. We are hopeful that the renovation of Rabindra Bhawan will be completed within four years.”
The cultural department of the Assam government is undertaking the rebuilding project of Rabindra Bhawan.
It may be mentioned that Rabindra Bhawan is the iconic cultural centre of Guwahati that hosts theatres and plays alike, along with culturally oriented events and programmes.