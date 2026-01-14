Renowned Journalist and Prantik's Founding Editor Pradip Baruah Passes Away

Renowned journalist Pradip Baruah, who helmed Prantik, a multi-topic Assamese language magazine published fortnightly from Guwahati in Assam since 1981, as its Editor, left for heavenly abode on Wednesday.

As per reports, he was admitted to Down Town Hospital in Guwahati for the last 12 days where he breathed his last at the age of 87. His mortal remains will be taken home tomorrow morning at around 8:30 am.

From there, his remains will be taken to Navagraha crematorium for the last rites at around 11 am, reports added.

A renowned writer, he had been associated with Prantik from its initial days as its founding editor and served the position for over four decades.

Meanwhile, speaking after his passing, his daughter told the media, “My father had been hospitalized on December 29. This evening, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 7.27 pm.”

“Father was always independent. He never wanted to work under anyone. For him, Prantik was like his child. We will do everything to keep it alive. Prantik will always keep shining under this Assam sky,” she added.

A veteran in the field of journalism, Pradip Baruah was a distinguished guest at Asomiya Pratidin's 'Nirbasan Nirikhan' (Election Inspection) series in the build-up to the 2024 general elections, sharing his valuable insights.

Pradip Baruah

Early Life

Baruah was born on September 3, 1938 in Dibrugarh. His schooling happened in Don Bosco School in Guwahati. He did his graduation from the erstwhile Cotton College.

The younger son of Radha Govinda Baruah, Pradip Baruah is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and three granddaughters. His passing comes just days after the death of his brother Prafulla Govinda Baruah.

Achievements

Pradip Baruah was also a recipient of Pratidin Group’s Achievers Award, along with the Sadin Literature and Journalism Award.