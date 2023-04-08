15 Best Restaurants in Guwahati To Try Authentic Assamese Thali

Assamese cuisine is heavily influenced by the local ingredients and cooking techniques, as well as the cultural practices and traditions of the region. It is known for its simplicity, lightness, and nutritious quality, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, seasonal produce, and regional spices. Assamese cuisine is also known for its distinctive use of bamboo shoots, fish, and meat, which are cooked in a variety of ways and paired with traditional accompaniments like pitika, khar, and tenga. The cuisine of Assam has evolved over centuries and continues to be celebrated for its unique flavors and traditional cooking techniques. If you happen to visit or stay in Guwahati, make sure to try an Assamese thali in one of the restaurants mentioned below. Here’s a list of the best restaurants in Guwahati to try an authentic Assamese thali.
Heritage Khorikaa is a top-rated establishment with an unmistakable Assamese vibe. The affable staff ensures you feel right at home. Must-tries include the Bamboo chicken shoot and pork with sesame seeds. Make a reservation in advance as this eatery can get quite bustling during peak hours. Reasonable pricing is an added bonus.
Michinga is a highly-regarded restaurant in Guwahati, renowned for its variety of ethnic thalis. The restaurant's inviting ambiance and delectable dishes earn it a spot among the top 20 eateries in the city. Their menu features diverse thalis, including Assamese and Naga cuisine, with prices starting at just 150 INR. The pork with dry bamboo shoots and lotha style chicken are highly recommended dishes and are among the restaurant's bestsellers.
Paradise, a traditional Assamese restaurant, has been a fixture in Guwahati since 1984. Their thalis, which start at 500 INR, are a feast for the senses, comprising a welcome drink, steamed rice, Khar, dal, aloo pitika, vegetable fry, pigeon or duck curry, steamed fish wrapped in plantain leaves, masor tenga, sides (kahudi, kharoli, and khorisa), and a traditional Assamese dessert featuring thick cream, puffed rice, jaggery, and Assamese sweets. This popular thali is a top seller and offers a variety of side dishes to choose from.
Apart from their authentic Mising thalis, the restaurant also serves Assamese cuisine. The cordial hospitality and beautiful ambiance create an inviting atmosphere for indulging in their delicious food. Their thalis, starting from 150 INR, offer ample portions, with the pork thali being a top seller.
For a casual yet authentic experience of Assamese cuisine, Khorikaa is a must-visit restaurant. The platters are delicious, and the ambiance, along with the heartwarming hospitality, make it an ideal spot for spending quality time with loved ones. The duck thali and chicken with coconut milk are particularly noteworthy dishes.
True to its name, Uruka exudes the essence of North-Eastern India. The buffet, priced at 490 INR, offers a diverse range of food options that make you feel at home away from home. The traditional Assamese garment-clad staff adds to the authentic North-Eastern culture experience.
For a comprehensive selection of North Eastern Indian dishes, Gam’s Delicacy Restaurant is the go-to spot. With a beautiful ambiance set against a blonde wooden backdrop, the food is both wholesome and delectable. The restaurant also offers an array of accompaniments such as bamboo pickle, masoor dali bota (lentil paste), and olive pickles, with their veg thalis starting at 190 INR.
A must-visit for ardent lovers of spicy foods, Bhut Jolokia Restaurant serves affordable thalis with significant portions of freshly cooked Assamese dishes. Their best seller is chicken with sesame seeds, but be sure to carry cash as cards are not accepted.
Affordable and tasty, Nagameez is easy on the wallet with great portions. Chicken bamboo shoot curry is a must-try, and don't miss out on the pork fried rice. The small restaurant may require waiting for a table.
With a beautiful Assamese aesthetic, Maihang offers delicious food, cordial service, and great hygiene. The creamy black rice kheer is a must-try, but the chicken khorikka could use some improvement. The presentation is excellent, and this restaurant is a refuge from the city's hustle.
For tasty ethnic foods at an affordable price and sufficient quantity, Naga Bowl is a sure shot. Although there are fewer options for Assamese thali, the taste is great. Must-try Naga dish is pork akhuni.
Food lovers paradise, Kareng The Ahom Kitchen serves a wide range of traditional dishes from chicken to pork and vegetarian meals. The taste of food will make you miss home, and the prices are up to the mark based on the quality and portions. Do not miss the Kareng style Duck kosha.
Specializing in Bamboo dishes, Bamboo Heights is a North-Eastern cuisine restaurant with a rating of 4.6/5 stars. The food is authentic, with moderate spiciness and a flavorful aroma. The ambiance reflects the essence of bamboo forests in Assam. Must-try is the pigeon curry, and the pricing is moderate with well-maintained hygiene.
Immerse yourself in Assam's cultural heritage at Tholgiri Aakhol. This treasure trove offers traditional musical instruments, ethnic clothing, and ornate trinkets to create an exquisite atmosphere. Indulge in the Assamese thali, pithas, laru sweets, and coolers served with rustic flair. Despite its modest size, prices are reasonable and the quality of cuisine is exceptional.
Renowned for its delectable cuisine, Tai Singpho is an ethnic eatery in Guwahati. The atmosphere may not be exceptional, but the cordial service and scrumptious fare make up for it. The thalis are both appetizing and satiating, especially for pork enthusiasts. The succulent pork cooked with bamboo shoots results in a harmonious blend of aromatic herbs and tantalizing spices. Try the tupula bhaat with chicken or pork bamboo shoot for a novel culinary experience.