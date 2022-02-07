Royal Bengal Tigress In Assam Zoo Gives Birth To 2 Cubs, Tiger Population At 9

A Royal Bengal tigress in Guwahati’s Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden gave birth to two cubs recently.

The tigress named Kazi gave birth to two cubs taking the population at the zoo to nine. The mother and the cubs are in good health, informed an official.

The official further said that all necessary precautions to protect them were being taken in light of the recent dip in temperature in the region. Heaters have been installed outside the cage and dry straw has been placed inside the cage to keep them warm, he added.

Further, as per the veterinarian prescribed diet, around six to seven kilograms of meat is being provided to the mother whose nutrition is being prioritized.

Increased focus is being given to hygiene and cleanliness of their habitat so that the mother and the cubs do not contract any diseases, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Forest department asked state forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya to pick names for the cubs.