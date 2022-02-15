RPF Seize Rs. 1.4crore from Guwahati Railway Station

The Railway Police Force (RPF) on Tuesday recovered huge amount of money from Tejas Express in Guwahati Railway Station. The money amounting to Rs. 1.4 crore has been recovered from the train which comes from Agartala.

The RPF also arrested three persons in connection to the incident. The arrested persons were about to take the money to New Delhi by Tejas Express.

The RPF seized the money at Gate No 1 at 6 AM on Tuesday.

According to RPF officials, the arrested persons wanted to manage a constable of RPF by offering bribe which has been denied by the constable. RPF constable Harendra Nath Barman was offered a bribe of Rs. 2 lakhs but he didn’t accept the money rather he informed the matter to the officials and make them arrested.

The persons who brought the money came from Arunachal and camped in a hotel at Paltan Bazar and were planning to move to Delhi today while they were being arrested.