Rudraveerya Sena President Arrested By Guwahati Cybercrime Dept For Online Fraud

The police in Guwahati arrested a youth for cybercrime and extortion, officials informed on Saturday. According to the police, the accused collected funds from easily deceived people for registration to a right-winged organization named Rudraveerya Sena attaching the name of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) illegally.
The Cyber Crime branch of Assam Police in Guwahati arrested the accused from Ganeshguri and charged him under several sections of cybercrime. A complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party Assam Pradesh with the Cyber Crime department which mentioned that an online registration form seeking an amount of Rs 150. The online form is titled 'BJYM APPLICATION FORM (RUDRAVEERYA SENA)' the complaint added.
Officials informed that the accused, identified as Tapobrat Narayan Deb, the President of the organization 'Rudraveerya Sena' deceived people online and collected money from them.
The accused mentioned BJP Yuva Morcha elections among other things as he conned people online into paying money for registration. Through the forms the accused racked up huge sums of illegally accumulated money.
He was arrested last night from Ganeshguri in Guwahati and was subsequently interrogated, officials said.
More details are awaited.