Rudraveerya Sena President Arrested By Guwahati Cybercrime Dept For Online Fraud

The Cyber Crime branch of Assam Police in Guwahati arrested the accused from Ganeshguri and charged him under several sections of cybercrime. A complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party Assam Pradesh with the Cyber Crime department which mentioned that an online registration form seeking an amount of Rs 150. The online form is titled 'BJYM APPLICATION FORM (RUDRAVEERYA SENA)' the complaint added.