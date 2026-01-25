Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2025: Eminent Novelist Polen Borkotoky Wins 'Sadin Award'

Eminent Assamese novelist and litterateur Polen Borkotoky was on Sunday awarded the ‘Sadin Award for Journalism and Literature’ at the Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2025 ceremony. The ceremony is being held at the Birinchi Kumar Barua Auditorium at Gauhati University.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia graced the event as the chief guest and presented the awards. Borkotoky received a cash prize of Rs 55,555 and other memorabilia along with the award.

Biography

Born on October 20, 1942 in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Polen Borkotoky is a noted Assamese novelist. He served as the chief engineer of the Assam government’s irrigation department.

His early education included matriculation from the Chamata High School in the year 1959 and Higher Secondary from Cotton College in 1961. He completed his graduation degree in civil engineering from Jorhat Engineering College in 1965.

From there, Borkotoky began his work life with the Assam government’s irrigation department, elevating to the position of chief engineer, retiring in 2000. His literary works include Dodhisir Anwesanot (1973), Hikoli (1981), Duhxomoyor Gaan (1996), Faglu (2009) and a collection of stories titled Manuhor Daan (2009).