Satra Lands Commission Submits Interim Report on Encroachment to Assam CM

The Commission of Satra Lands submitted the interim report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday.

The report was submitted by Chairman of the commission, Pradip Hazarika.

The Commission of Satra Lands was constituted to conduct a survey on the encroachment of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) land in Assam.

According to reports, the Assam Satra Mahasabha and other organizations of the state claimed that a significant section of land belonging to the Satras is being occupied by encroachers.

The report contains over 200 pages. However, the authenticity of the report will be officially verified again.

According to the interim report, 7405 bighas of land in 303 satras across Assam have been encroached till date.