‘Sattriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’ Organized in Guwahati

In order to draw the new generation's attention towards the values and ideologies left by Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdeva, Modern English School in Guwahati’s Kahilipara organized a four-day ‘Sattriya Mahotsav' from December 20 to 23.

The four-day festival witnessed various cultural activities organized by the school students.

During the festival, students performed Borgeets like 'Suno Suno Re Xuro', Keli Kore Brindabone, Narayan Kahe Bhokoti Koru and so on, delivered speeches stating the significance of the Sattriya culture in Assam.

Various other activities were also performed that showcased the two saints' ideologies like Dihanaam, Sattriya Nritya and Krishna Nritya. Different colourful Mukhas of Bhaona were also exhibited in the festival.

The event was also graced by Dr. Deepan Das, Assistant Professor at R.G Baruah College.

Students of Modern English School also presented a research paper on 'Sattriya Sanskritir Charcha Aru Pratyahbaan' in the presence of Nrityashiromani Guru Govinda Saikia. In addition, students also released a hand-written newsletter that comprised various art and articles on the aspects of Sattriya culture.

Mrs. Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, said, "The Sattriya culture of Assam is a rich and vibrant tradition that has played an important role in the growth of state's history and identity. It is a unique blend of Aryanisation and is characterized by its vibrant music and dance, colourful rituals and festivals, with beautiful temple architecture. For students studying the culture and history of Assam, the Sattriya culture is an invaluable resource. It provides insight into the state's past and present and helps students understand the complex cultural and religious influences that have shaped Assam's identity.”