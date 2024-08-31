'Save Bharalu Abhiyan' Unveils Ambitious Plans for World River Day

On the occasion of World River Day, set to be celebrated on Sunday, September 22, the ‘Save Bharalu Abhiyan’ civic body has unveiled three significant resolutions aimed at enhancing Guwahati's environmental and infrastructural well-being.
The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club on Saturday, August 31
Rabindra Nath Majumdar, the president of ‘Save Bharalu Abhiyan’, highlighted the organization’s commitment to advancing the city's development through three primary objectives: ensuring drinking water access for all, achieving a flood-free Guwahati, and revitalizing the Bharalu River to maintain its cleanliness.
As part of the World River Day observance, a human chain event will be organized, stretching from Chilarai Nagar to Bharalu, and from Pragjyotish College to the railway gate. This initiative is aimed at promoting community participation and raising awareness about the resolutions.
Majumdar urged the people of Guwahati, regardless of their background, to join the human chain and support the ‘Save Bharalu Abhiyan's’ efforts.
Since its formation in 2021, the ‘Save Bharalu Abhiyan’ has been dedicated to the revival of the Bharalu, Mora-Bharalu and Bahini River. The first year’s celebrations included a notable cycle rally from Jonali to Bharalumukh.
The organization continues to push forward with its mission to safeguard and rejuvenate the city's river systems, reinforcing its commitment to environmental conservation and urban development.